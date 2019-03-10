|
Carl Davies, 70, Winterville, N.C., died Wednesday at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C., after a heart attack and long struggle with diabetes. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ellen Nash Davies.
Born in Scranton, on March 31, 1948, son of the late Lester E. Davies Sr., and Dorothy Healey Davies, he was a graduate of North Pocono High School class of 1967. For over a decade, he worked for the U.S. government. In Washington, D.C., as a payroll clerk, he delivered checks to the White House. In San Francisco, Calif., he worked at the Presidio, U.S. Army Finance Department, processing in new doctors at Letterman Hospital. Later, he worked for the Freight Bureau, Southern Pacific Railroad and several trucking companies. He helped start up two new truck brokerage companies in the Atlanta, Ga., area. Before his illness, he was freight claim manager for Frozen Foods Express, Norcross, Ga., before retiring in North Carolina.
He enjoyed wood working and had fond memories of remodeling kitchens and doing handyman repairs with his brother, Tom. His quick wit and sense of humor, even in his final hours, will never be forgotten. Now at peace, he will forever be missed.
He is survived by his children, Tim Davies, Suwanee, Ga.; and Natalie Davies, Lawrenceville, Ga.; six siblings, Lester Davies Jr., Cullman, Ala.; Harvey Davies and wife, Dianne, Syracuse, N.Y.; Thomas Davies, El Mirage, Ariz.; Sharon Davies, Cape Coral, Fla.; Bonnie Henschel and husband, Thomas, Arlington, Va.; and Nancy Atkinson, Avoca; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Davies.
Funeral services by the Rev. Scott Schlittler are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019
