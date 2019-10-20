|
|
Carl F. Dittfield, 90, a guest at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late August and Frances Hodick Dittfield and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of the former Dittfield Trucking, Duryea.
Carl was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Dittfield; second wife, Lillian Dittfield; third wife, Mary Dittfield; his brother, Frank Dittfield; and stepson, Joseph Grinzi.
Surviving are daughter, Suzann Dittfield of Sayre; granddaughter, Leah Marie Michajluk; stepdaughter, Sandra Grinzi; stepgranddaughter, Dana Pugliese; husband, Joe; daughter-in-law, Mary Grinzi; and friends, Lee and Phyllis Johnson.
The family would like to thank Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion that was shown to Carl.
The funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9:45 a.m. from the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence for Carl's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019