August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Carl Helcoski Obituary
Carl Helcoski, 93, a resident of Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. His late wife of 48 years was the former Nancy Schrank.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Walter and Josephine Helcoski. He was a graduate of Minooka High School and resided in Minooka until moving to East Mountain, where he and his wife lived for many years. He was employed by Capital Records and was a United States Army veteran. He and his wife enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Florida and Atlantic City with his brother and sisters. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are a cousin, Claire Carvalho, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore (Ted); and three sisters, Jean Lucas, Frances Rejent and Henrietta (Terri) Wahl.

The funeral will be private with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of NEPA, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
