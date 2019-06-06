Carl I. McLain, 75, Bethlehem, formerly of Madison Twp., died Sunday at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, after an illness. His wife is the former Beverly L. White. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 12, 2018.



Born Jan. 9, 1944, in Moscow, the son of the late Kenneth and Wilda (Oakes) McLain, he was a United States Army veteran, serving with distinction in the military police. Before retirement, Carl was employed by PPL Electric as a lineman for 38 years. He was of the Methodist faith.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Lori A. Flynn, Scranton; Sandy L. Pizzuti and husband, Mark, Gouldsboro; and Kristy E. Reczkowski and husband, Kurt, Forks Twp.; his grandchildren, Joseph Williams, Jamie Frew, Mariana Pizzuti, Olivia Reczkowski and Breylin Reczkowski; his brothers, Edwin McLain and wife, Carol, Kennett Square; and Darryl McLain and wife, Susan, Scott Twp.; and nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.



Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, committal and military honors will conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.





Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary