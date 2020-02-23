|
Carl J. Fox Sr., Scranton, passed away Friday, Feb. 7. His loving wife of 61 years is the former Nicole Strez-netcky.
Born in 1941 in Scranton, he was the son of the late George and Edna Rosser Fox. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Anna.
Before retirement, he had been employed by Roadway Express and was a member of Teamsters Local 229. Carl was an avid NHRA fan and even raced at Pocono Drag Lodge. Driving his Corvettes, collecting die-cast cars and walking Lake Scranton were a few of his favorite hobbies. Carl especially loved storytelling, reminiscing and spending time with family and friends. Carl will always be remembered as a loyal and caring man.
Surviving are his daughter, Denise Van Wert and husband, Mark (Langhorne, Pa.); sons, Carl J. Fox Jr. and wife, Kim (Clarks Summit); and William J. Fox and wife, Auralee (Old Forge); a brother, William Fox and wife, Kathy (Tunkannock); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mary Mother of God at Holy Rosary, 316 William St., Scranton, at 9 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020