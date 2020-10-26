Home

POWERED BY

Carl J. Rose Jr. Obituary

Carl J. Rose Jr. of Scranton died Oct. 20 at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness. His wife is Mary Ann Micciche Gohsler Rose.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Carl F. And Margaret Reuther Rose, he was educated in Scranton schools, Before retirement, he proudly served as a police officer in the Scranton Police Department and retired in 1991.

Carl enjoyed hunting, bowling and golfing with his many friends throughout the years. He was a member of the South Side Bachelor's Club and was a longtime Boston Red Sox fan as well as the Indianapolis Colts.

Carl was a warm, gentle person who loved to visit and spend time with family. He was one of the kindest men you could meet and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Allied Terrace Assisted Living, Allied Services Rehab and Moses Taylor Hospital for their kindness and support.

Also surviving are stepdaughter, Kimberly Gohsler; and grandson, Jack, both of Dunmore; brother, Kenneth C. Rose, Scranton; sister-in-law, Barbara Rose, Dalton; nephews, David and Stephen Rose, both of Scranton; niece, Kimberly Rose, Dalton; and six great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by brother, John "Jack" Rose.

Funeral services and interment in Fairview Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


