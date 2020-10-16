Home

Bartron-Myer Funeral Home
382 Church Street
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-8100
Carl K. Cobb

Carl K. Cobb Obituary

Carl K. Cobb, 88, of Kingsley, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Jermyn, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry and Ida (Reynolds) Cobb.

He was married to his wife, Pamela (Matthews) Haynes Cobb, for 40 years.

He was employed as a senior specialist at IBM for 19 years. He also worked for G.E. for 11 years.

He was a member of the Little White Community Church, Heart Lake. He was a past Mason at the Lodge in Hop Bottom.

He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Gardner-Warner Post #154, Montrose, Pa.

He enjoyed woodworking and was talented in making custom furniture for his family and friends. He enjoyed fixing things and was always eager to assist neighbors and family. He loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughters, Janet Vanderpool, Arizona; and Deana L. Haynes, New York; sons and spouses, Norris Cobb (Laurie), Arizona; Timothy Cobb (Susan), Pennsylvania; Chet Haynes (Kathleen), Pennsylvania; Corey E. Haynes, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Dale (Cindy) Cicon, Westley (Amanda) Stanford, Rachael Allen, Eliza Devroe, Deliana Cobb, David Cobb, Robin (Bryce) Powers, Kahna Beers, James Murnock, Warren Moran, and Nevaeh Moran; 13 great-grandchildren, Dorie, Airel, Christopher, Cheyenne, Riley, Hailey, Caleb, Nikala, Emma, Peter, Olivia, Darren, and Autumn.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Carol Cicon, predeceased him in 2015.

Visitation: Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Montrose, PA 18801. Services: private. Graveside service will be held at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .


