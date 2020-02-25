Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish at St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Archbald, PA
View Map
Carl M. Bootz Obituary
Carl M. Bootz, 82, of Archbald, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Margaret Harhut. They had been married for 54 years.

Born in Dickson City, son of the late John and Verna Buchinski Bootz, he attended Dickson City schools and worked for Miller Casket Co. in Jermyn. He served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching cowboy shows and the polkas on TV, and it brought him much delight to play his fiddle and accordion.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Cutter and husband, Ben, Dickson City; two sons, Michael Bootz, Archbald; and Carl Bootz, Lake Ariel; a brother, George Bootz, Archbald; a sister, Lillian Staback, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Shawna and Joseph Bootz, and Cassandra and Alicia Cutter; and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher.

Memorial Mass will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020
