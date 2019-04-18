Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl P. Walsh. View Sign

Carl P. Walsh of Scranton died April 14, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family. He was preceded in death by Eileen Hunt Walsh, his beloved wife of 47 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Elvira Walsh, he was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and a veteran of the



Carl was a union plumber and member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 524. He was president of Plumbers Local Union 90 for 10 years. Later, he served as business agent for Local 524. He was a master plumber for 65 years. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed and cherished forever. Next to his family, he found great joy and contentment gardening and landscaping his yard.



Surviving are four daughters, Patricia Biggs and her husband, Kent, Topeka, Kan.; Karen Jordan and her husband, Dr. William Jr., La Plume; Eileen Layne and her husband, Robert, Glen Allen, Va.; and Mary Beth Evans and her husband, Jeffrey, South Abington Twp.; two sons, Carl P. Walsh and his wife, Lori, Taylor; and Thomas J. Walsh and his wife, Michele, Scranton; grandchildren, Emma, Molly, Patrick, Timothy and Daniel Biggs; Conor, Brenna, Aiden and Kailen Jordan; Raleigh and Robbie Layne; Abigail, Carl III and Zoey Walsh; Thomas Jr., Ella, Lydia and Cecelia Walsh; Taylor and Matthew Evans.



Also surviving are a brother, Donald Walsh, Scranton; many nieces and nephews. Preceding Carl in death were brother, William Walsh and wife, Mary; sister, Miriam Wullert and husband, John; brother, Conrad Walsh and wife, Frances; and sister-in-law, Mari Walsh.



In celebration of Carl's life, the funeral is Monday at 9 a.m. from the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





