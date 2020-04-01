|
Carl Ritter, Mount Cobb, passed away Monday, March 30. He is survived by his loving wife and incredible caretaker, Joan.
He was born in Scranton on Feb. 21, 1927, to parents, Raymond and Mary Maikrantz Ritter. In 1936 his family moved to Mount Cobb, where he lived the rest of his life.
Carl was the ultimate "Country Boy." He was a lifelong hunter, fisherman and gardener. He loved all animals. He also could build or fix anything.
Carl lived each day (and most nights) with a total joy of life. He was the life of every party and could often be found in the center of a large crowd singing, playing guitar, accordion or harmonica and yodeling. Sharing a beer and a song with his friends and family at the Gravity Inn in Waymart brought him great joy. A special thanks to his friends Joe and Tony who were always there for him.
He was also a self-taught wine maker. His signature Grampy"s Green Tomato Wine became the inspiration for his grandson, Ian, to start Ritter's Winery and Cidery. Carl's picture adorns every bottle of Ritter's Green Tomato Wine.
Carl is survived by his son, Jim and his wife, Liane, Mount Cobb; daughters, Carol Evans and husband, David, Center Valley, Pa.; and Kathy Roska and husband, Jon, Landsdale, Pa.; grandchildren, Carol and husband, Ken; Eric and wife, Leslie; Ian and wife, Kim; Jeff and wife, Heather; Joel and wife, Sue; Jared; Jon and wife, Kelly; and Danielle and husband, Andy. Carl also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Carl was very proud of his family and they in turn loved their "Grampy."
He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Geraldine Casey Ritter; brothers, Allen, Elmer, Irving, Joseph and Russell; and sisters, Eleanor, Dorothy and Marion.
The Green Ridge Care Center provided incredibly compassionate care during Carl's final weeks. The Ritter family thanks you.
A celebration of Carl's unique life will be held this summer.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, Pa.
Online condolences can be made at [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020