Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Carl S. Adamski

Carl S. Adamski Obituary
Carl S. Adamski, 85, of Dickson City, died Friday morning at home. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Stasia Shalkowski Adamski.

Born in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Stanley and Catherine Chmielewski Adamski and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School and Johnson College with a degree in drafting. He was employed by the Picatinny Arsenal, Rockaway Twp., New Jersey; and he retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot. Carl served with the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Carl was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed mowing lawns, making crosses and doing various woodworking projects. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is also survived by a daughter, Gina Stombaugh, Dickson City; a son, Carl Adamski and wife, Lisa, Dickson City; grandchildren, Jessica Stombaugh and Alexis Adamski, both of Dickson City; sisters, Theresa Olevnik, Dickson City; and Charlotte Andreski and husband, Walter, Mount Cobb; brother-in-law, Michael Andrewsh, Blakely; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Stombaugh; a sister, Elaine Andrewsh; and a brother-in-law, John Olevnik.

There will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church. Anyone attending the funeral should go directly to the church.

Interment, with military honors, will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.

Arrangements by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020
