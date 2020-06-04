|
|
Carl S. Clark, 96, of Salem Twp., died Monday night at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home following complications after recovering from COVID-19 an illness. His first wife, the former Mabel Smith, died in 1998, and his second wife, the former Audrey Polley, died in 2012.
Born in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late Miles and Helen Osborne Clark, he was a member of the Hollisterville Bible Church and was employed as a union plumber, Local 524 for more than 73 years including retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II in the Battle of the Bulge, Normandy Beach, Bastone and Triere.
Carl was a founding member and a charter member of the Thomas A. Snook VFW Post 6520 in Cortez. He was also one of the founders of the Moc-A-Tek Speedway. He enjoyed traveling in his Airstream and living part-time in Florida.
Surviving are his daughter, Barbara Mele and her husband, Ralph, Salem Twp.; sons, Gerald and his wife, Clara, of Orlando, Fla.; Donald, of Cleremont, Fla.; and Daniel and his wife, Terry, of Cleremont, Fla.; daughter, Kathryn Bowles and her husband, Ralph, of Mount Dora, Fla.; 17 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Freda Oney.
Special thanks to St. Mary's Villa for their compassionate care of Carl and comforting services.
Interment with full military honors will be private in Fairview Memorial Park. All services will be private in the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444; or to the Hollisterville Baptist Church, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444.
To send the family an online condolence, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020