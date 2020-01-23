Home

Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Carl "Doc" Sipowicz

Carl "Doc" Sipowicz Obituary
Carl "Doc" Sipowicz of Moscow passed away on Monday, Jan. 20. He and his wife, the former Sandra Yerka, were married for 23 years.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William P. and Anna (Raulinaitis) Sipowicz. Carl graduated from Boston Latin School, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his MD from Hahnemann Medical College. Carl proudly served in the United States Navy, obtaining the rank of lieutenant commander. Before retiring, Carl was a forward-thinking and gifted orthopedic surgeon in the Stroudsburg region, who performed surgeries at Pocono Medical Center.

Carl was a lifetime learner and an avid reader. He loved dogs, especially his current pet, Rittenhouse, and was a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, Carl is survived by his daughter, Christine Dobos, of Richmond, Va.; his sons, Phil Sipowicz, of Falmouth, Mass.; and Carl Sipowicz and his wife, Rebecca, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; his sister, Diana Gilman, of Tewksbury, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zachary, Charlie, Will and Sam.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp., with military honors to be rendered upon completion of the service.

Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04203-9409; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 200 Vesey St., 28th floor, New York, NY 10281. To share your fondest memories of Carl, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
