Carl T. "Carby" Kulwanoski

Carl T. "Carby" Kulwanoski Obituary
Carl T. "Carby" Kulwanoski, 87, of Rochelle Park, N.J., died Tuesday at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was the husband of the former Marie Williams, and they had been married for 62 years.

Born in Olyphant, son of the late Benjamin and Amelia Kulwanoski, he was a graduate of Olyphant High school. Before retirement, he worked as a printer for The New York Times.

Carby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Aldi and husband, Michael; a son, Guy Kulwanoski and wife, Paula; three grandchildren, Kyle Aldi, Benjamin and Samantha Kulwanoski; and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.

Friends may call from 9 until time of Mass at the church. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
