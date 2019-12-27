|
|
Carmel Ann (Saleski) Maxson, 72, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Old Forge, died Saturday after an illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Angela Andriole Saleski, she was a 1965 graduate of Old Forge High School and received a BS in chemistry from Villa Maria College, Erie, in 1969. Carmel Ann was employed as an information technology programmer-analyst at Bell Labs, Holmdel, N.J., and transferred to and retired from AT&T, Maitland, Fla. After retirement, she served as a consultant to various companies in the Orlando area. Carmel Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed HGTV, pasta and embraced the Italian traditions, but the love of her life was her husband and soulmate of 47 years, Henry. They did everything together, whether it was traveling to her favorite place, Sanibel Island, Fla., or just sitting in the comfort of their home.
Surviving are a brother, John Charles Saleski and his wife, Verna, Davenport, Fla.; and a sister, Marivita Williams and her husband, Paul, Madison Twp.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her uncles, Louis, Vincent, Joseph, Anthony and Rosario; and aunts, Mary Carmella and Philomena C. Andriole, who played an integral part in her life by providing love, guidance and the foundation of her warm and generous spirit.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite .
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 27, 2019