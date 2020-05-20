|
|
Carmel M. Novak, 88, of Dunmore, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2016.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Domenick and Mary Carlucci Mecca, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1949. Before retirement, she was the office manager at Hy-Grade Auto Supply Co., Scranton.
A member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, Aunt Carm was a devout Catholic, praying every day for everyone. She also had a strong devotion to St. Ann and believed many times that she answered her prayers.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Caruso, Catherine Seip, Grace Mecca and Bertha Fitzpatrick; and brothers, Al and Leonard Mecca.
First and foremost, we would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence for so many years of loving care, not only as her physician but also, as her dear friend.
Also, the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for their tender care and heartfelt words not only to her but also for her family.
We would also like to thank the entire staff at Geisinger CMC, especially Dr. Bodapati and Dr. Parlapalli.
Also, the staff at Gardens of Green Ridge who lovingly opened their doors to her three and a half years ago. Her family will never forget all of the friends she met there; together they filled her days with fun and laughter, taking trips to malls, restaurants, casinos and favorite ice cream spots.
But all good things must come to an end and they did on May 17 when Aunt Carm left us to be with Uncle Bobby on their wedding anniversary. We find great comfort that she is reunited with her family - they are all together again. Aunt Carm, we love you! Carmel Ann, Mary Ann, Mary and Esther.
Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service will be privately held with interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, 18504; or the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020