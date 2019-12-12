|
Carmel M. Olexovitch, 84, formerly of Dunmore, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 7, in Lecanto, Fla., surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Andrew, in 2011.
Carmel was born in Scranton to the late Raymond and Mary Angerson D'Arienzo. Carmel was a graduate of Dunmore High School and, before her retirement, was employed for many years by Giant Markets.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered for her generous nature, kind and fun-loving spirit, and especially for outstanding cooking and baking of Italian specialties.
She is survived by two daughters, Andrea and husband, William George, of Inverness, Fla.; and Danna Olexovitch, of Jessup, Pa. Also surviving are granddaughters, Colby, Logan and Megan George; and great-granddaughter, Aylah Medina, all of Inverness, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carmel was also preceded in death by brothers, Philip, Daniel, Frank, Anthony, infants Joseph and Michael, and, most recently, Vincent, who passed away on Dec. 8.
Carmel was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, celebrated by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor.
There will be no calling hours, per Carmel's request. Interment will follow the Mass at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmel's name to Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019