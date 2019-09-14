Home

Carmela A. "Tootsie" Bevilacqua

Carmela A. "Tootsie" Bevilacqua, 90, died Thursday surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral will be Wednesday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. in West Scranton. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Monday edition of The Times-Tribune.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019
