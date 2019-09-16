|
Carmela A. "Tootsie" Bevilacqua, 90, of Jessup, formerly of West Scranton, died Thursday surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 35 years, Joseph Bevilacqua, died Oct. 3, 1990.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Angelo and Lillian Benginia Caramanno, she was a 1947 graduate of West Scranton High School. She was a member of St. Lucy's Church. She loved cooking Sunday dinners for her family, making ceramics for family and friends, and will always be remembered as having a smile on her face. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise McGowan, Scranton; JoAnn Bevilacqua, Jessup; and Wendy Halloran, Jessup; grandchildren, Lindsay McGowan, Washington, D.C.; Kristen Marmo and husband, Jeffrey, Old Forge; T.J., Abbey, Matthew and Steven Halloran, all of Jessup; a sister, Lee Keiper, Roaring Brook Twp.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Paul McGowan and Thomas Halloran; as well as a great-grandson, Andrew Paul Marmo.
The funeral will be Wednesday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., West Scranton. Interment to follow in the Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 16, 2019