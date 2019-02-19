Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella A. Balzani. View Sign

Carmella A. Balzani, 90, of Scranton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 17. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Pete.



She was born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Ida Vergnetti Termini and was a graduate of West Scranton High School. She worked for many years alongside her husband who was the owner of Iacobino's Market. She had a strong faith and was an exceptional mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a truly selfless and giving person who always put others' needs above her own. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her daughter, Marisa Balzani DelGiorno, Scranton; son, Peter (Catherine), Endwell, N.Y.; five grandchildren, John, Aubrey, Elizabeth, Louis and Marc Balzani; her sister, Mary Phyllis Simmel; sister-in-law, Prima (Balzani) Sedorovitz; special godchild, Mary Ann Sedorovitz; and many special nieces and nephews; and cuddly canine, Luigi.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Louis Balzani; and grandson, Richard DelGiorno.



The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided countless hours of amazing care: Alicia Gioia-Lucke, Torrie Goscinski, Kaylana McDonald, Dawn Christiano and Bryanna Eiffert.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Wednesday morning at the church from 10 until the time of service.



Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton. Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

