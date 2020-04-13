Home

Carmella King
Carmella C. King Obituary
Carmella C. King, 94, of Dunmore, went to her eternal rest on Good Friday, April 10, at Allied Long Term Care Center, attended by her son, James.

Born Sept. 29, 1925, the third of five children to Alfonso Chicco and Rosina (Monturo) Chicco, Carmella attended public schools in Dunmore. She worked for many years at Grove Textiles and later at Dempsey's Fashionable Laundry. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Carmel was a loyal, loving wife and mother. Strong willed, compassionate and generous, she was always there in times of need. She was outgoing and social, liked talking and making friends and cherished time spent with company. Carmel had an unwavering Catholic faith with a devotion to the rosary and a deep veneration for St. John Neumann. She loved animals, often taking in strays and rescues, and gave a caring home to many pets throughout her lifetime. She liked her vegetable gardens, cooking Italian dishes from passed-down family recipes, and baking cookies for family and friends, especially at Christmas, her favorite holiday. She made an impression on all who knew and loved her.

Carmel was predeceased by her husband, James; sisters, Racheal Berezney and Francis Lanieski; and brother, Anthony Chicco. She is survived by a son, James, Dunmore; a sister, Antoinette Rusick, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers, staff and volunteers at Allied Long Term Care Center, Scranton, and Allied Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Carmel during her residency.

Due to current circumstances, an informal, open-air prayer will be given, weather permitting, by the Rev. John Doris on Wednesday, April 15, at 11 a.m., at the Dunmore Cemetery interment site, lot 23, across the highway from the Dunkin Donuts shop. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020
