Carmella Cerene, 94, of Archbald, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of John Cerene Jr.
Born in Carbondale March 4, 1925, she was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and a retired seamstress from Reisner's Dress Factory.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Cerene Sr., Archbald, and a grandson, Thomas Cerene Jr.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019