Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Carmella Cerene, 94, of Archbald, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of John Cerene Jr.

Born in Carbondale March 4, 1925, she was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and a retired seamstress from Reisner's Dress Factory.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Cerene Sr., Archbald, and a grandson, Thomas Cerene Jr.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019
