|
|
Carmella Iannetta of Scranton passed away Wednesday at home.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucy Bonaddio Iannetta. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and, before her retirement, worked for Kincel and Co. Insurance. She was previously employed by MONY Insurance and Capitol Records.
After her retirement, Carmella was active in many civic and charitable organization, here are a few: Women's Auxiliary at Community Medical Center, Keystone UNICO, AARP, ARC of NEPA, and the 800 Club at Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a faithful member.
Carmella enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are a brother, Salvatore (Sam) Iannetta and wife, Peggy, Covington Twp.; a sister, Lucille Boczar, Scranton; nephews, Edward, Robert, Thomas and David Boczar, Salvatore and Patrick Iannetta; a niece, Christine Lawrence; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edward Boczar.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue. Everyone wishing to attend is kindly asked to go directly to church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020