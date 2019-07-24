Carmella Massaro Allegrucci of Dunmore died July 22, soon after reaching her 94th birthday.



Carmella was born on July 16, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy Doino Massaro. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. After working for more than 30 years at Grove Textiles in Dunmore, she retired as a packing and shipping supervisor.



Those who knew her will remember her as a strong, feisty, extremely bright and fiercely independent woman. She raised her two children, Ronald and Joanne, on her own. She lived her life her way and she made no apologies for it. People were drawn to her as she was open, tolerant and accepted everyone regardless of their background. She loved taking care of others and always had someone she was looking after.



Carmella knew that when she passed, her father Frank would meet her and guide her to Heaven. Her faith and love in God allowed her to accept that her time on earth was finite and she lived every moment to the fullest. She loved to travel and was fortunate enough to see the world. Some of her most memorable trips included Spain, Italy and Hawaii. She enjoyed an annual family trip to Avalon, N.J., where she famously recounts how she met Joe Paterno on her early walks on the beach.



She spent her time with friends at the Throop Civic Center, playing penny slots at the casino, doing search-a-words and reading. She loved being with her family. Her life was dedicated to taking care of her children and grandchildren.



Carmella is survived by her son, Ronald Allegrucci and his wife, Brenda, of Dunmore; and daughter, Joanne Cimochowski and her husband, Dr. Joseph Cimochowski, of Dunmore. She was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Jude Allegrucci and his children, Adrianna, Jamie and Allison; Olivia Bernardi, her husband, Tony and their children, Evan, Owen and Gwen; Jill Cimochowski; and Jaime Cimochowski Coleman, her husband, Luke and their children, Jack and Catherine Carmella. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



After a traumatic fall last year, Carmella moved to Holy Family Residence in Dunmore. There she formed wonderful friendships with the staff who cared for her with love and compassion. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care she received and the love that was shown to her, especially in her final weeks. Thank you to Dr. Joseph Greco, her longtime physician who provided not only care, but friendship for Carmella for many years. A special thanks to Dr. Darlene Dunay who cared for her while at Holy Family and made her last days peaceful.



Carmella was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy Massaro, Mary DeFrancesco, Antoinette Massaro and Emma Serowinski; and her brothers, William Massaro and Joseph Massaro; as well as a nephew, Fran Massaro.



Please join us in celebrating the life of Carmella at Holy Family Residence on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Maloney Room.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment will take place privately in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Dunmore.



All those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church Friday. There is no morning visitation.



Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, 18512, where Carmella worshipped most of her life.



Arrangements and care entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 24, 2019