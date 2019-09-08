|
On September 5, 2019, the angels came and took our beautiful mom, Carmella M. Bordo, home.
She was the daughter of the late Domenico and Mary Palmere Palmieri from Old Forge and had graduated from Old Forge High School.
She is survived by her former husband, Caesar F. Bordo, and her children, Mary Anne Bordo; James and companion, Judy Cobb; and Patricia Condon, all of Dunmore. Also are her grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart - Caesar Bordo, Ashley Mulkerin, Brittany Caswell, Amanda Bordo, Carmella Condon and Corey Condon as well as eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosemary Morgan and husband, Richard, of Connecticut; nieces; nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Silvio and Dominick Palmieri.
There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful and loving mom she was. She will be missed by many.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
To offer the family a condolence or for information, visit DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019