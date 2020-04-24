|
Carmella M. Gillott Guzzi, 97, Carbondale, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening at the Abington Manor Nursing Home. Carmella's husband of 49 years and love of her life, Fred, preceded her in death in 1994.
Born in Carbondale, Carmella was the daughter of Angelo, "Big Shot," and Rose Pettinato Gillott. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Carmella had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Ann. In her younger years, Carmella had a love for helping and graduated from the Red Cross Nursing Program. This love continued throughout her lifetime.
Carmella grew up and worked in the grocery industry for many years. She was meat department manager and head deli clerk for the ACME Markets in Carbondale and surrounding areas. She loved trips to Atlantic City with her family and going to the casino with her late sister-in law, Grace. Carmella loved dancing, especially doing the jitterbug to the tunes of the Glenn Miller Orchestra with Freddy. The thing that brought Carmella the most joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one ever went to visit Carmella without having something to eat and drink before leaving. She will be remembered for cooking big Italian meals every Sunday and holiday for her family. Her door was always open, and she was always there to lend a hand or a shoulder to cry on for those in need.
The family would like to thank the staff of Abington Manor for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Carmella during her stay. A special thank you to Lisa and Danielle for their extra special attention and loving manner in which they cared for Carmella.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Teresa Surace and husband, Jim, Atlanta, Ga., and Rosemarie Grandinetti, Peckville, who served as Carmella's caregiver and confidant; her grandchildren, Michele Roche and husband, Tom, Jeffrey Surace and wife, Laura, and Kristen Surace, all of Georgia, Matthew Grandinetti and wife, Elizabeth, Philadelphia, Christopher Grandinetti and companion, Shayla, Arizona, Alicia Holley and husband, Mike, Peckville; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Jason, Merabelle, Adriana, Arlo Michael and Joseph Paul; and babies, Holley and Grandinetti, due this summer and fall.
Carmella was also preceded in death by siblings, Patrick Gillott Sr., Mamie Sadowski and Sam "Shabel" Gillott.
Services and entombment will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020