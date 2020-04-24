|
|
Another golden heart stopped beating on Tuesday when Carmella Panaro, of Dunmore, died at the Green Ridge Health Care Center, Scranton, where she received excellent care during her final days.
Born in Dunmore, Carmella was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Maria Lucia Romaniello Panaro. Carmel graduated from Dunmore High School and was employed by the Diocese of Scranton as a housekeeper at the rectory of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore for more than 40 years.
Carmel was the "Pizzelle Queen" who made hundreds of pizzelles for St. Anthony's bake sales. Carmel was a kind, sweet, caring and gentle woman who devoted her life to the church and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her nephews, Eugene (her caregiver), Gerard P., Joseph, William and Mark Panaro, and Charles Breig; nieces, Deborah Butler, Charlotte Baron, Judy McHugh and Suzanne Mielo; and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Carmella was preceded in death by brothers, Gerard A., Gaetano, Vito, Donato and Joseph; sisters, Bertha Panaro and Bernetta Breig; and a niece, Mary Ruland.
Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore, with graveside services by Monsignor Michael Delaney.
Due to the current pandemic and to keep everyone safe, a private viewing for the family will be held.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020