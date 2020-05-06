|
Carmella Marcino Rinaldoni, formerly of Scranton and Moscow, Pa., and a resident of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., passed away May 3, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Mendicino and Renee Puchalski.
Carmella and her late husband, Leo Rinaldoni, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 23, 2020. Leo preceded Carmella in death by less than two weeks, passing on April 21.
Carmella was born in Pittston, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Biagina Marcino, who immigrated to the United States from Italy.
Carmella was a graduate of Pittston Area schools and was employed by the Scranton School District as a lunch lady for many years at Garfield 11 School in South Scranton. She also worked in daycare for several years for the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency and at a privately owned gym. These jobs were fitting for her since she had so much love to give, which made her like a second mother to all of the children she worked with over the years.
Carmella never spoke a bad word, unless she was watching a Yankees game (during a Yankees game she would tell her grandchildren curse words were merely considered "slang"). She loved to cook for her loved ones, but never did it without making a mess all over the kitchen and herself (causing her loved ones to laugh and tease her, which she took in stride). Carmella was also a great bowler, known to bowl a perfect game. She was a talented artist, drawing her grandchildren's favorite cartoon characters for them upon request. Carmella loved to sing and share songs with anyone who cared to listen, which many did due to her beautiful singing voice.
To know Carmella was to love her. Her kindness was immeasurable and her character was unmatched. She was the type of person you would measure yourself against. To be as kind as her, as loving as her, and giving as her was the yard stick to measure any good person against. Her capacity for love allowed anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her to feel that love, because she gave a piece of her heart to anyone she met. Carmella always had a smile on her face, an infectious laugh, and she loved her family and friends unconditionally. However, her true calling in life was being a mother and especially a grandmother. Her daughters and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Carmella is survived by her daughter, Lynn Mendicino, wife of the late Gasper Mendicino, of Moscow; and daughter, Renee Puchalski and her husband, Vincent, of Taylor. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Sara Mendicino Friedman and husband, Dave, Albany, N.Y.; Christina Mendicino Lehr and husband, John, Cresco, Pa.; Antonio Mendicino; Ashley Puchalski, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Mallory Puchalski and Kyle Puchalski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Carmella was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Rinaldoni; her son-in-law, Gasper Mendicino; sister, Mary ka and brother-in-law, Frank ka; brother, Liborio Marcino and sister-in-law, Jane Marcino; and her brother, Angelo Marcino.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff who cared for Carmella the last few years at the Jewish Home of Scranton. The family immeasurably appreciates their compassionate actions over the years and especially during her last days when her family could not be with her during these difficult times.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a mass and memorial at a later date.
All arrangements are by August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, which helped Carmella and her family during her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. They can use the support during these unprecedented times. Please send donations in Carmella's name to: 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020