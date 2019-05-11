Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella V. Diana Williams. View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmella V. Diana Williams, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday afternoon after a short illness. Her husband of 61 years, the love of her life, was Roy Williams.



Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vittoria Diana, she was a high school graduate and, after raising her children, worked as a bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Gregory.



Known to all as Carm, Carmy or Nana, she was happiest when enjoying the simple but important things in life - time spent with family. A selfless and caring wife and mother, she lived her life putting her husband and children first.



She is survived by daughter, Dawn; son, Roy II and wife, Cheryl; and son, Gifford; grandchildren, Jessica, Stacey, Jason and Mark; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Roy; son, David; daughter, Darlene; sisters, Julia (Pip), Viola and Anita.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. A private interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



Memorials may be made to the .

Carmella V. Diana Williams, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday afternoon after a short illness. Her husband of 61 years, the love of her life, was Roy Williams.Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vittoria Diana, she was a high school graduate and, after raising her children, worked as a bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Gregory.Known to all as Carm, Carmy or Nana, she was happiest when enjoying the simple but important things in life - time spent with family. A selfless and caring wife and mother, she lived her life putting her husband and children first.She is survived by daughter, Dawn; son, Roy II and wife, Cheryl; and son, Gifford; grandchildren, Jessica, Stacey, Jason and Mark; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Roy; son, David; daughter, Darlene; sisters, Julia (Pip), Viola and Anita.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. A private interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery.The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.Memorials may be made to the . Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations