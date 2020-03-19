|
Carmen Anthony Longo, a resident of Throop, passed into eternal life Thursday, March 12, surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 4, 1930, and was the son of loving parents, the late Salvatore "Sam" Longo and Theresa Calachino Longo. He shared his birthday with that of our country, which was a great source of pride for the United States Navy veteran who served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Kathleen Giovagnoli Longo, who was a devoted wife and caregiver to Carmen, or as they loving referred to each other, "honey."
Carmen spent a happy childhood on a farm in Lake Ariel with his parents and dog, Skip. The family relocated to Throop, where Carmen at 17 years of age, felt a call to duty and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a seaman first class on the USS Okaloosa (APA-219) as a radio and telegraph operator. Carmen loved the ocean and traveling the seas, always a proud veteran.
Upon his return from service, Carmen continued his high school education and graduated from Throop High School. He was a graduate of Johnson Technical School and was subsequently employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot. After his retirement, he continued to work at Marywood University as a security guard.
Affectionately known as "Poppa," Carmen was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a young man, he loved fishing with his father. He was an enthusiastic gardener who enjoyed sharing his delicious tomatoes with family and friends. Carmen was also a talented wood craftsman and jitterbug dancer. He loved Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Rifleman, John Wayne films, "Star Wars," oranges, pickles, chocolate pie and authentic Italian food. He could not keep a secret out of excitement and welcomed endless hugs and kisses from his family, especially from his granddaughters.
Carmen was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Longo Mackrell, whom he dearly missed for almost 34 years; twin brother, John Bruno; and brother and sister-in-law, William and Marie Giovagnoli. He is survived by his beloved and devoted daughters, Ann Marie Burns and husband, John; and Sandy Longo; grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Shaun Mackrell (Pharm D.) and wife, Amy; attorney Tara A. Burns and Maura C. Burns (student of dental medicine); also two beautiful great-grandchildren, Ella and Aubrie Mackrell. He is also survived by an aunt, Nora Nemirovich; son-in-law, David Mackrell; sister-in-law, Agnes Bruno; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Kathy Fowler; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Weinberger, Nancy Greer, CRNP, and staff for their care and compassion as well as all of Carmen's home health nurses and caregivers.
Private arrangements under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc. Please send online condolences to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Parish, the Shopa-Davey VFW Post 6082 and the Herbert Clark American Legion Post 180.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020