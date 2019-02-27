Carmen P. Verdetto, 77, of West Scranton, died Sunday evening at home after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia Nonemaker Verdetto. The couple was married May 1, 1976.
Born in Scranton on Dec. 9, 1941, son of the late Clement and Carmela Masino Verdetto, Carmen was a graduate of Johnson Technical School. He retired as superintendent for Ingersoll-Rand Inc. of Waverly before more recently working as a delivery driver for Leonard's Pharmacy, North Scranton. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Church Parish and a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
An outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, he also enjoyed bowling. Carmen was a member of both the Bald Mountain Sportsman Club and the West Side Retailers. Now at peace, he'll be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his adoring children, Margaret (Peggy) Verdetto and Carmen J. Verdetto, both of Scranton.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Verdetto.
A blessing service will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
