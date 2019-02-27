Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen P. Verdetto. View Sign

Carmen P. Verdetto, 77, of West Scranton, died Sunday evening at home after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia Nonemaker Verdetto. The couple was married May 1, 1976.



Born in Scranton on Dec. 9, 1941, son of the late Clement and Carmela Masino Verdetto, Carmen was a graduate of Johnson Technical School. He retired as superintendent for Ingersoll-Rand Inc. of Waverly before more recently working as a delivery driver for Leonard's Pharmacy, North Scranton. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Church Parish and a proud veteran of the



An outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, he also enjoyed bowling. Carmen was a member of both the Bald Mountain Sportsman Club and the West Side Retailers. Now at peace, he'll be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his adoring children, Margaret (Peggy) Verdetto and Carmen J. Verdetto, both of Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Verdetto.



A blessing service will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.





Carmen P. Verdetto, 77, of West Scranton, died Sunday evening at home after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia Nonemaker Verdetto. The couple was married May 1, 1976.Born in Scranton on Dec. 9, 1941, son of the late Clement and Carmela Masino Verdetto, Carmen was a graduate of Johnson Technical School. He retired as superintendent for Ingersoll-Rand Inc. of Waverly before more recently working as a delivery driver for Leonard's Pharmacy, North Scranton. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Church Parish and a proud veteran of the United States Navy An outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, he also enjoyed bowling. Carmen was a member of both the Bald Mountain Sportsman Club and the West Side Retailers. Now at peace, he'll be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his adoring children, Margaret (Peggy) Verdetto and Carmen J. Verdetto, both of Scranton.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Verdetto.A blessing service will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow.Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 342-8345 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close