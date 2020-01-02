|
Carmen Pellegrino of Scranton passed away Monday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, following a hard-fought battle with his illness. His wife is the former Rita Coccimiglio, the couple would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in August.
Born in San Mango D'Aquino, Provincia Di Catanzaro, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Giovanna Fiorillo Pellegrino.
Carmen immigrated to the United States in 1969, with his family at the age of 12, settling in Scranton. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School.
He was the co-owner of Maroni's Pizza, a West Scranton institution for numerous years. Carmen truly enjoyed his work, and the camaraderie of working with his family and trusted, loyal employees brought him much joy, but his passion was to satisfy his countless customers that became friends over the years.
Some of his favorite pastimes were golfing and playing cards with his friends, but most of all spending time with his family especially his children and cherished grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Monastery Parish and San Mango D'Aquino Mutual Benefit Society, where he was a member for over 40 years and served as the treasurer for most of them.
He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are a son, Carmen Jr. and wife, Stefanie, Roaring Brook Twp.; a daughter, Rosa Marion and husband, Michael, York, Pa.; four granddaughters, Sofia, Cara and Alyssa Pellegrino, and Harper Marion; a grandson, Michael Marion III; two sisters, Rosa Torquato and husband, Pietro, Lyss, Switzerland; and Josephine Coccimiglio and husband, Tony, Scranton; a brother, Domenick and wife, Rosaria, Scranton; a sister in-law, Franca Pellegrino, Italy; several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gennaro.
The funeral will be conducted Saturday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica Monastery Church, 1250 St. Ann St., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020