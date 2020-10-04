Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Church
1872 Dalton Road
Lake Winola, PA
Carmen Pierce Obituary

Carmen Pierce, Lake Winola, died Saturday evening at the Allied Hospice Unit. She was the widow of Watkin Pierce.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Sanford and Helen Hensley Vanderveken, She was a resident of the Lake Winola area for more than 70 years. She was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church and was very active in their prayer shawl group.

Surviving are sons, William Pierce and his wife, Pearl, Dalton; Timothy Pierce and his wife, Lori, Dalton; Joseph Pierce, Lake Winola; and Eric Pierce, Scranton; a daughter, Rose Nelson, Tunkhannock; brothers, Robert and Sanford Jr. Vanderveken, both of Lake Winola; a sister, Joan Watkins, Watertown, N.Y.; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Kerner and Christine London.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. All of those attending are asked to go directly to church.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lake Winola Fire Company or St. Mary of the Lake Church.


