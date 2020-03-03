|
Carol A. Davis, Lake Ariel, died Sunday morning in the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after an illness. Her loving husband of 56 years is Samuel Davis.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Laybourn.
Also surviving are her daughter, Tammy Pidich and her husband, Joe, of Lake Ariel; son, Sammy Davis and his wife, Jeanette, of Moscow; grandchildren, Kerrie Mulholland, Jackie Davis, Shawn Pidich and Kacy Pidich; great-grandchildren, Damian and Gabby Mulholland; Kitten, her cat; many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Davis; son, Scott Davis; sister, Patricia Foreman; and brother, Sonny Laybourn.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2020