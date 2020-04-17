|
Carol A. Dennis, 70, of Forest City and formerly of White Haven, died April 8 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Dennis, on June 29, 2007.
Born Oct. 27, 1949, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Lenox Race.
Carol was a graduate of Mountain View High School and a retired dietary aide at Mountaintop Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mountaintop. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City.
She is survived by two children, Kathy Henning and husband, Richard of Washburn, Mo., and Gary Dennis of White Haven; a grandson, Brian Henning of Mound, Minn.; and a brother, Donald Race of Charlotte, N.C.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David R. Dennis.
Private funeral services were held from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, by the Rev. Bill McGinty, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City. Cremation followed the services. A memorial service will be held in Forest City with interment at Laurel Cemetery, White Haven, at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 700 Delaware St., Forest City, PA, 18421.
To offer expressions of sympathy, please visit Carol's online book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020