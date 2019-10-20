Home

Carol A. Kubilus Obituary
Carol A. Kubilus, North Abington Twp., died Thursday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is Eugene Martin Kubilus; the couple married in 1987.

Born in South Amboy, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John P. and Anne Morlath Daugherty. She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory and was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 15 years.

Also surviving are a son, Justin Kubilus, North Abington Twp.; brothers, John, Waverly; Paul, South Carolina; David, Florida; Bob, Florida; Tom, Forest City; and Joe, Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Tyler, on Sept. 26, 2009.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. All attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 N. Washington Ave., Suite 260, Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019
