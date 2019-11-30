|
Carol Ann Bianco Besten, 73, Greenfield Twp., died Wednesday at home. Her husband is Anthony Besten Jr.
Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Anthony and Vera Miletta Bianco, she cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. She was a baker, was always smiling and enjoyed making breakfast for everyone who stopped by to visit.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Matthew Haley and his staff for their loving care, as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its care.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Anthony Besten III and his wife, Debbie, Waymart; and Jeff Besten and wife, Alex, Carbondale; brothers, Anthony Bianco and wife, Pat, Minnesota; and Robert Bianco, Carbondale; grandchildren, Anthony Besten IV and wife, Jordyn, Waymart; and Corey Besten, Waymart; great-grandchild, Anthony Besten V, Waymart; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 30, 2019