Carol Ann Thomas, a resident of Dickson City, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Brooklyn N.Y., in 1956, Carol Ann was the daughter of Chester Felix Smigelski and Ann Irmine Fadrowski-Smigelski.
Carol Ann was a registered nurse and attained a Master's of Hospital Administration from SUNY Albany. She had been employed at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, St. Peter's Hospital, in Albany N.Y., and other home health care organizations. She also donated her time to Hospice Albany and managed the Albany Chapter of of which she was very proud.
Carol Ann was a member of the National Association of Healthcare Quality, Sigma Theta Tau International and the American Society of Dowsers.
Carol Ann loved animals and never felt content without one of her canine companions. She enjoyed gardening and growing many colorful flowers and herbs. She was a great cook and loved canning her home-grown vegetables, which she always shared with her friends and family. Carol Ann loved to decorate her home and entertain. She enjoyed honoring her Polish heritage by cooking delicious traditional ethnic meals over the holidays.
Carol Ann was grateful for the opportunities she had to travel through Asia, Australia, Europe and throughout many parts of North America.
Carol Ann was proud of her children: son, Craig Thomas and wife, Anne, of Scotsville, N.Y.; and daughter, Megan and husband, James Edwards, of Munhill, Pa. She is survived by her children; and grandchildren, Desmond and Connor Thomas.
There will be no public viewing or service for Carol Ann. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Pa. Condolences may be posted online at the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020