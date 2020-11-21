Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Carol B. Baruffaldi

Carol B. Baruffaldi, 81, of South Abington Twp., formerly of Sparta, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, at home. She was the widow of Andrew Baruffaldi, who died in 1984.

Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn Hostoski. Before her retirement, she was employed by Macy's and had previously worked at her family business, Pine Creek.

She enjoyed playing card games and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory Parish.

Her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, was her greatest joy.

Surviving are two sons, Marc and wife, Michelle; and Carl and wife, Connie; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Wardenski, Gina Baruffaldi, Clare Kull and Anna Baruffaldi; a great-granddaughter, Francesca Kull; a sister, Jean Cettina and husband, Peter; also Peter Clark, a longtime friend.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Millie Burke and Dottie Rinnooi; and two brothers, Michael Hostoski and Robert Hostoski.

Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery, Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Solfanelli- Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


