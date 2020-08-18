Home

Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Carol Barron Brunori, 79, a 56-year resident of Annapolis, Md., and previously of Dickson City, Pa., died on Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.

Born Aug. 23, 1940, in Dickson City, to the late Alexander and Ann Vandurich Barron, she retired as the resident manager for Forest Hills Apartments in Annapolis, Md. Carol was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish, the Epiphany Community, and the Chick and Ruth's breakfast club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends (the BTA's), shopping and traveling. Always on the go, she had a generous heart and will be affectionately remembered by all.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo R. Brunori; and a brother, Richard Barron, of Elmhurst, Pa. She is survived by her lovingly adored son, Carlo A. Brunori, of Annapolis, Ma.; friend and sister-in-law, Joanne Brunori, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; and many nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Md., on Friday, Aug. 21, from 1 p.m. until her memorial service begins at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at KalasFuneralHomes.com.


