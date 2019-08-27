Home

Carol Bentler Obituary
Carol Bentler, 71, of Olyphant, died unexpectedly Thursday.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Rose Gregori Bonish.

Carol was a loving and caring mother. Her personality shined and touched us all. She had a heart of gold and everyone she knew will never forget her.

Surviving are her ex-husband, Joseph Bentler, Dickson City, who was always there for her; daughter, Lisa and husband, Joe Yantorn, Jessup; sons, Joseph and Jason Bentler, both of Olyphant; sisters, Jean Doughton, Olyphant; and Barbara Underwood, Pittston; stepsisters, Shelly Banas-Cielski, Carbondale; and Stella Banas, Sacramento; grandsons, Tyler Yantorn and Austin Bentler; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by Billy Haymond, her companion of 12 years.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Michael J. Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 27, 2019
