Carol Carey Green

Carol Carey Green Obituary

Carol Carey Green of Scranton and formerly of Taylor went to be with the Lord and her family on Nov. 18, 2020. Her husband, William E. Green, preceded her in death April 5, 2006.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Stella Durkalo Carey.

Surviving are a sister, Janet A. Daniels and husband, Lee, Plainfield, N.J.; a stepdaughter, Dana Plunkett and a grandson, Rashawn, who was her pride and joy, both of Scranton; an aunt and cousins.

A private interment was held Wednesday at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli.

Arrangements and care by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


