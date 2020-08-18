Home

Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Carol Ciaston, 76, of Old Forge, died Monday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband of 57 years, Joseph Ciaston, died June 28.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of the late Barney and Anna Mahalsky, she attended Duryea High School and had worked at the Brooks Clothes Factory, Old Forge. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

Surviving are sons, Joseph and wife, Betsy, Hamlin; and Robert, Old Forge; grandchildren, Kristi English and Matthew Ciaston; brother, Barney, Exeter; sisters, Florence Balchune, Duryea; Margaret Lasota, Duryea; and Viola Shaw, Dallas.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Walter.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.


