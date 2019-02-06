Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carol Clark, 67, of Jessup died Saturday at home.



Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Michael and Caroline Sislo Siarkievicz, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 years. She was an avid animal lover and rescuer and loved taking trips to Atlantic City with family and friends.



Surviving are a son, Raymond Clark, Jessup; daughter, Rachel Gething and husband, Sean, Muncy Valley; brother, Michael Siarkievicz, Jessup; sister, Michaeleen Houlihan and husband, Paul, Jessup; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and a brother and sisters-in-law. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Clark; a sister, Barbara; and Carol's husband, Raymond Clark.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Jessup VFW Post 5544, Dolph and Second streets. Friends are asked to come and share stories and memories in remembrance of Carol.

