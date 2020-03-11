|
|
Carol E. Brower, 82, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Sunday, March 8, at St. Mary's Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation in Elmhurst Twp. She and her husband, Richard D. Brower, would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in August.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Dorothy (Egen) Nicholas. Carol graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1955 and before retiring after more than 35 years of service, worked as an information specialist at NEIU 19 in Dunmore.
For more than 50 years, Carol was an instrumental part of Maple Lake United Methodist Church. She prepared meals for dinners that were held after morning service and ministered to grieving families by providing food and fellowship after funeral services. She was an active member of TOPS, enjoyed bowling and playing pinochle with her friends. Most importantly, Carol loved creating cherished memories with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Carol is survived by her children, Richard S. Brower and Roberta Stafford; Lauren Hicks and her husband, Jeff; and Sandra Brower; her sister, Cheryl Smith; her grandchildren, Mark Brower and his fiancée, Cassie; Alexa Brower and her fiancé, Matt; Amanda Eyster and her husband, Jordan; Joshua Hicks; Caleb Hicks and his wife, Kaitlyn; and Nicholas Stienger; her five great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Doreene Hanby; and her brother, Alan Nicholas.
The funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 state Route 690 in Spring Brook Twp., to be conducted by Pastor Eric Luczak and Pastor Scot Schlittler. Interment will follow in Maple Lake Cemetery in Spring Brook Twp.
A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 state Route 690, Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444; or Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Carol, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020