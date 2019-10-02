|
Carol F. Iyoob of Jessup died peacefully Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her parents were the late John and Doris Chubb Miles.
Born in Carbondale, she previously resided in Olyphant and Jessup. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and retired from Specialty Records, Olyphant, and also worked at the Mid Valley High School.
Carol enjoyed bus trips to the casino, playing bingo and spending time with her family.
The family would like to extend a "thank you" to the infusion unit at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, Dr. Georges Chamoun and staff along with Dr. Susan Biancarelli and staff, as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
She is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren: William and wife, Patricia; Michael and wife, Cara, all of Jessup; Jeffrey, Olyphant; Jackie Abda and husband, Ed, Olyphant; Lisa Kovalchik, Peckville; one brother, Joe Miles and wife, Mariane, Throop; grandchildren, John and wife, Jessica; Matthew and Amanda, Carissa and Jason, Chad, Christina; Joey and wife, Amanda; Katelyn, Eric, Kelly, Eddie, Corey, Kevin, and Dean and Grace.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019