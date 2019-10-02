Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Iyoob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol F. Iyoob

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol F. Iyoob Obituary
Carol F. Iyoob of Jessup died peacefully Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her parents were the late John and Doris Chubb Miles.

Born in Carbondale, she previously resided in Olyphant and Jessup. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and retired from Specialty Records, Olyphant, and also worked at the Mid Valley High School.

Carol enjoyed bus trips to the casino, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

The family would like to extend a "thank you" to the infusion unit at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, Dr. Georges Chamoun and staff along with Dr. Susan Biancarelli and staff, as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

She is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren: William and wife, Patricia; Michael and wife, Cara, all of Jessup; Jeffrey, Olyphant; Jackie Abda and husband, Ed, Olyphant; Lisa Kovalchik, Peckville; one brother, Joe Miles and wife, Mariane, Throop; grandchildren, John and wife, Jessica; Matthew and Amanda, Carissa and Jason, Chad, Christina; Joey and wife, Amanda; Katelyn, Eric, Kelly, Eddie, Corey, Kevin, and Dean and Grace.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.

For directions or online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now