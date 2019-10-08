|
Carol Frances Tinklepaugh, 80, of Moscow, formerly of Gouldsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She was the widow of Andrew A. "Nick" Tinklepaugh and the couple was married for 40 years when he passed away on June 17, 1999.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Freudig) Young and was a member of the Church of St. Rita in Gouldsboro.
Carol was an avid movie buff who enjoyed talking about all of the movies she watched, liked gardening and catching up with her classmates from high school at their monthly luncheons. Most importantly, she enjoyed making memories with her family and her cat.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Karen Learish; her sister, Marilyn Croak; her brother, John Young and his wife, Kathy; her nieces, Kate Scheuermann, Kimberly Konopka, Jocelyn Olsommer, Audrey Nebzydoski and their spouses and their children; and her beloved feline friend, "Little Man."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St. in Gouldsboro. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can me made to Dale & Francis Hughes Cancer Center, 181 E. Brown St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301-3004.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Carol, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019