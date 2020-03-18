Home

Carol Haley Obituary
Carol Haley, 69, of Carbondale, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is James Haley.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Carmella Sutton.

Also surviving are two sons, Dominick Garretson, New Jersey; and Michael Garretson, Carbondale; two daughters, Lisa Willette and Theresa Garretson, both of Carbondale; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Sutton, New Jersey; a sister, Geraldine Rogers, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Sutton.

Due to current issues, services will be private from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2020
