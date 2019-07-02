Carol Hoyt of Clarks Summit passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019.



She was born in Norwalk, Conn., Dec. 27, 1939, to Edwin and Lillian Britton Cunningham.



She graduated from Stamford High School and Lasell College of Newton, Mass., where she was vice president of her class and captain of the volleyball team. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Syracuse Junior League and the Scranton Country Club. Before retiring, she worked in a medical office.



Surviving are Justus, her husband and partner of 58 years; her sons, Jay Hoyt, South Abington Twp.; Geoffrey and wife, Barbara, West Suffield, Conn.; and Matthew Hoyt, Clarks Summit; daughters, Julia King and husband, James, West Chester, Pa.; and Sarah Traino and husband, Norman, Syracuse, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Lee Hoyt, Lauren Carol Hoyt, Geoffrey Matthew Hoyt, Christopher King, Thomas King, Mary King, Lillian Hoyt, Camden Hoyt, Grace Traino and Emily Traino.



She loved the beach at the Outer Banks and being with her family.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin R. Cunningham, and a daughter-in-law, Karen Hoyt.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Connecticut.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Memorial donations may be made to the National Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy.com/donate.



A visitor's book may be reached at www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 2, 2019