Carol Kowalako, 74, of Simpson, died Monday at Allied Service Hospice, Scranton. She was the wife of Alex Kowalako.

Born in Forest City, daughter of the late Peter and Kathryn Wingreen Renczkowski, Carol was a 1965 graduate of Forest City High School. She had been employed in several area garment factories.

Carol was a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson. She was a loving and caring person.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Dolores Kowalewski, Forest City.

The funeral will be Wednesday with a Requiem service at 1 p.m. in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitered Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery, Simpson.

Friends may call Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.


